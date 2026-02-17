'HUMINT” Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers

Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, Park Hae Joon, and Shin Sae Kyeong’s new film “HUMINT” has surpassed 1 million moviegoers!

On February 17, the Korean Film Council announced that “HUMINT” had surpassed 1 million moviegoers as of 1:17 p.m. KST that day—six days since the film was first released on February 11.

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “HUMINT”!

Watch Zo In Sung in “It’s Okay, That’s Love”:

Watch Now

And check out Park Jeong Min’s film “Miracle: Letters to the President” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)