Jung Eun Chae Makes Bold Move Toward Alliance With Yeon Woo Jin To Reclaim Her Law Firm In “Honour”

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

In the previous episode, Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae) was stripped of her position as head of L&J. Despite it being revealed that her life mentor and vice chairman of the parent company Haeil, Kwon Joong Hyun (Lee Hae Young), was a user of the secret prostitution app “Connect In,” he was appointed as the firm’s new head and even declared plans to change the law firm’s identity. His decision to stop taking on cases involving female victims directly challenged Kang Shin Jae’s core beliefs.

Enraged, Kang Shin Jae sought out Haeil’s chairwoman and her mother, Sung Tae Im (Kim Mi Sook). However, she instead found Baek Tae Joo (Yeon Woo Jin), CEO of IT company The Prime, hosting a presentation event. To make matters worse, rumors of Kang Shin Jae and Baek Tae Joo’s engagement—framed under the sensational headline of a partnership between big tech and a major law firm—spread rapidly, drawing intense media attention. Although Baek Tae Joo denied the engagement rumors, he sparked further controversy by unexpectedly confessing, “It’s true that I have feelings for her.” He also made a cryptic proposal to Kang Shin Jae. Noticing her anger toward him for siding with her mother, Baek Tae Joo revealed his true intentions, saying, “My feelings are genuine,” and suggesting she “change her perspective,” adding that he could become an ally who empowers her rather than an enemy supporting her mother.

The newly released stills hint at a turning point in their relationship. In the previously released preview for Episode 6, Kang Shin Jae reveals to Sung Tae Im that Kwon Joong Hyun is a user of Connect In before seeking out Baek Tae Joo. Her unwavering gaze as she declares, “I’ve laid all my cards on the table. What do you want?” signals her readiness to make a no-turning-back move. Anticipation is rising over whether Kang Shin Jae’s alliance with Baek Tae Joo—the head of a major tech company—will become reality as she attempts to reclaim L&J and establish its independence from Haeil, as well as what kind of “big deal” may unfold between them.

Another key point of interest is Sung Tae Im’s decision after learning of Kwon Joong Hyun’s involvement in a massive prostitution scandal. The revelation that a man she trusted as Haeil’s second-in-command not only coveted her position but was also entangled in a huge scandal could dramatically shift the balance of power.

The production team commented, “Sung Tae Im’s decision after discovering the prostitution scandal will become a decisive factor that shakes Kang Shin Jae. Kang Shin Jae and Baek Tae Joo’s deal will be a crucial point to watch in ‘Honour’ moving forward.”

Episode 6 of “Honour” will air on February 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

