Lee Mi Sook, Lee Sung Kyung, Han Ji Hyeon, And More Lead Korea’s Elite Fashion Powerhouse In “In Your Radiant Season”

The upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has introduced the key figures at Nana Atelier!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

The newly released stills capture the striking visuals of the figures leading Korea’s top fashion house Nana Atelier, centered around its head, Kim Nana (Lee Mi Sook).

First, Kim Nana, a globally renowned fashion designer often called “Queen Nana,” radiates an overwhelming aura that transforms the atmosphere of any space she enters. Her signature look—neatly styled blonde hair, a tailored black suit, oversized sunglasses, and black coffee—perfectly reflects her identity. Having led the brand with uncompromising standards and a craftsman-like precision that allows not even a 0.1-inch margin of error, she has become such an absolute symbol within the company that employees refer to her as “the one and only law.”

Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), who attends meetings with an expressionless composure, is the chief designer who oversees every stage of production, from planning to runway direction. Like her restrained silhouettes and monochrome style, she possesses a no-frills charisma and is a results-driven, pragmatic leader. Having grown up under her grandmother’s relentless pursuit of perfection, Ha Ran’s relationship with Kim Nana will depict a layered dynamic between grandmother and granddaughter—one shaped not just by authority and hierarchy, but by the need to grow stronger to protect each other.

Younger sister Song Ha Young (Han Ji Hyeon) is a junior designer on Design Team 1 and a prodigy who naturally embodies exceptional artistic sense and talent. With her free-spirited energy and candid personality, she energizes the team as both a hidden ace and mood maker. Ha Young, who once found joy in teasing COO Yeon Tae Seok (Kwon Hyuk), gradually begins to develop new feelings toward him as he quietly supports and comforts her after her mistakes.

Yeon Tae Seok serves as the company’s reliable pillar. Always impeccably dressed in suits year-round, he oversees overall management as Kim Nana’s right-hand man. Starting as a part-time errand worker, he rose through the ranks as a driver and secretary before becoming COO, making him someone who understands Nana’s philosophy more deeply than anyone else. Although he appears to be a cold, principle-driven executive guided by systems and rules, his loyalty to Nana Atelier burns stronger than anyone’s.

Design Team 1’s senior designer Jeremy (Jang Yong Won) stands out with his bold personality, eye-catching use of vivid colors, and daring styling. His contrasting approach to design frequently clashes with Ha Ran. Meanwhile, junior designer Baek Seung Gyu (Ki Hyun Woo) possesses a trendy physique and rigorous self-discipline. Despite making a seemingly light first impression, his sincere dedication to fashion adds a grounded and reliable presence to the team.

Adding even more color to the group are Jeon Poo Reum (Lee Seung Yeon) and Kim Sol (Yoon Chae Bin). Poo Reum quietly takes care of the team, while Gen Z intern Sol—armed with quick execution skills and sharp instincts—acts as an observant figure who is often the first to notice unfolding incidents and budding romances, bringing lively energy to the drama.

Key points to watch include the glamorous runways and intricate design processes created by characters balancing tradition and modernity, the clash between master craftsmanship and youthful ambition, and the personal stories each character carries.

“In Your Radiant Season” premieres on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

