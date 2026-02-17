Jeon Seok Ho Is Yoo Yeon Seok’s Devoted Brother-In-Law Who Gets Swept Into His Ghost Cases In “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled the first stills of Jeon Seok Ho in character!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin Yi Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Jeon Seok Ho plays Yoon Bong Soo, Shin Yi Rang’s brother-in-law and the office manager of the Shin Yi Rang Law Office.

The newly released stills capture the dramatic life transformation of Yoon Bong Soo. He works as an employee at the “Dugeun Dugeun Butcher Restaurant,” run by Shin Yi Rang’s mother Park Kyung Hwa (Kim Mi Kyung), while also working as an extra actor. He is a romantic husband devoted to his wife and a loving father who inspires his daughter’s dreams. Wearing a butcher shop apron and flashing a bright smile while giving a cheerful thumbs-up, he clearly embodies the image of a happy family man.

Notably, his extensive everyday knowledge—gained from having taken on countless different jobs for the sake of realistic acting—finally comes into play after he becomes the law office’s manager. However, his daily life takes a dramatic turn once he begins working alongside his spirit-possessed brother-in-law. Subsequent stills hint at this shift, showing him kneeling in fear, suggesting that he has been caught up in an unexpected and chaotic incident. The sharp contrast with his previously peaceful life heightens curiosity about the turbulent events awaiting him.

Unlike Shin Yi Rang, Yoon Bong Soo cannot see ghosts, which adds another key point of interest. Thrown into the middle of the supernatural world, he is expected to form an exciting investigative partnership with the ghost-seeing lawyer, using his unexpectedly wide range of practical knowledge to help solve cases.

“Phantom Lawyer” will premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

