Yeonwoo, Kim Hyun Jin, Jo Yun Seo, And Choi Byung Chan Display Contrasting Views On Love In Posters For “Love Phobia”

U+tv’s upcoming drama “Love Phobia” has shared posters of Yeonwoo, Kim Hyun Jin, Jo Yun Seo, and Choi Byung Chan!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

The character posters highlight the four distinct charms of Yeonwoo as Yoon Bi Ah, Kim Hyun Jin as Han Sun Ho, Jo Yun Seo as Seol Jae Hee, and Choi Byung Chan as Han Baek Ho. Set against a pink-toned mood that seems to evoke love at first glance, the posters blend each character’s individuality while teasing the drama’s unique romantic narrative.

First, Yoon Bi Ah, the CEO of the AI dating app “It’s You,” is dressed in a neat suit and wearing a relaxed smile. Holding a watch, beside her is the phrase, “Fate? Love? Just a waste of emotional energy,” revealing her cold, rational outlook on love. As she prioritizes efficiency over emotions, curiosity grows over how her structured life will change when she meets Han Sun Ho, a man overflowing with sensitivity.

Han Sun Ho, nicknamed “the idol of the romance novel world,” exudes a free-spirited vibe in denim styling—completely opposite to Yoon Bi Ah’s perfectly tailored image. The phrase, “Love isn’t something you can calculate,” highlights the stark contrast between their personalities. Can the romantic novelist, who has captured readers’ hearts through his writing, melt Yoon Bi Ah’s frozen heart?

Next, Seol Jae Hee, Yoon Bi Ah’s closest friend and co-CEO of “It’s You,” exudes lovely charm in her poster. However, the phrase, “My love is the right answer—I am the right answer,” contrasts with her bright smile, hinting at a colder, hidden side. Curiosity is rising about what unexpected traits Seol Jae Hee will reveal amid the uneasy coexistence between “It’s You” and “HAN Agency,” which come together for unknown reasons.

Lastly, Choi Byung Chan radiates lively energy as Han Baek Ho, the director of “HAN Agency” and Han Sun Ho’s twin younger brother. His sly expression while sitting before stacks of cash, paired with the phrase, “Love may betray you, but money never will,” wittily captures his realistic personality. Behind Han Baek Ho’s cheerful appearance, intrigue grows over what hidden story he may be carrying.

“Love Phobia” is set to premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

