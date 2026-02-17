ENHYPEN, IVE, Zico, G-Dragon, And More Earn Circle Double Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

ENHYPEN earned a double million certification this month for selling over 2 million copies of their 2023 mini album “ORANGE BLOOD.”

In the streaming category, both IVE’s 2023 smash hit “I AM” and Block B’s Zico’s viral 2020 track “Any Song” were certified double platinum for surpassing 200 million streams each.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s “HOME SWEET HOME” (featuring Taeyang and Daesung) and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” were certified platinum after reaching 100 million streams each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Source (1)