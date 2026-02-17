'Honour' Heads Into 2nd Half On New Ratings High

ENA’s “Honour” rang in the Lunar New Year by setting a new personal record!

On February 17, the mystery thriller based on the Swedish series of the same name wrapped up the first half of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, “Honour” maintained its average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent for its sixth episode.

Meanwhile, “Honour” rose to an average rating of 3.6 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area, marking a new all-time high for the drama.

“Honour,” which airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Congratulations to the drama’s cast and crew!

