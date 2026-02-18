Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Navigate Awkward Yet Sweet Changes While Camping In “Our Universe”

Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui will be heading out on a camping trip with their baby nephew in tonight’s episode of “Our Universe”!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Previously, the drama depicted a shift in Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin’s relationship. Following an unexpectedly intimate incident of sharing a bed, a subtle tension began to flow between the two. As they started becoming aware of each other’s presence through even the smallest, previously overlooked details, curiosity has grown over how their evolving emotions will shape the future of their relationship.

The newly released photos capture Sun Tae Hyung, Woo Hyun Jin, and Woo Joo enjoying a camping trip alongside their downstairs neighbors. Amid the cheerful outing, the noticeably changed atmosphere between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin catches the eye.

While some photos look like they’re bickering and fighting, other photos capture their slightly awkward yet conscious exchanges, revealing a noticeably softer dynamic between them. Woo Hyun Jin’s gesture of trying to feed Sun Tae Hyung also hints at a newfound warmth that sets their interaction apart from before.

The production team shared, “In Episode 5, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin will come to understand each other more deeply and begin closing the emotional distance between them. As they gradually become aware of feelings that have quietly taken root, a major turning point will begin.”

Episode 5 of “Our Universe” will air on February 18 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

