4 Shocking Moments From The Final Episodes Of 'The Judge Returns' 

Ending with the highest ratings in its time slot, “The Judge Returns” perfectly wrapped up this intriguing, complex, and thrilling story. There was never one dull moment in Lee Han Young’s (Ji Sung) journey of redemption and revenge, but these last episodes definitely took us on a wild ride with so many twists and turns. Some may say it was overly complicated, others may say it was just right, but no one can say it wasn’t worthy. Here are some of the most shocking moments in the finale of this K-drama!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 13-14 ahead.

1. Kang Sin Jin’s coup going awry

Kang Sin Jin (Park Hee Soon) is probably one of the most charismatic and scheming villains in a legal K-drama. He’s so resourceful and smart that he appears to be almost undefeatable. Nonetheless, right when his moment to hold down Park Gwang To (Son Byung Ho) and take possession of the power in Suojae comes, everything goes awry when his tug, Gwak Sun Won (Park Geon Il), is unable to kill the former president. In the process, Kang Sin Jin not only faces the possibility of losing everything he’s fought for his entire life but also of getting accused of a murder attempt, given that the men who were ready to take his side don’t hesitate to turn their backs on him once the plan fails.

And for the first time, we see Kang Sin Jin losing all his self-control as he literally stabs one of the congressmen who tries to pin the blame on him. In this fit of rage, Kang Sin Jin puts the last nail in the coffin of his plans to overtake the shadow government he coveted so much. Funnily enough, Lee Han Young doesn’t even need to do that much to see his rival’s downfall; he just makes sure that Park Gwang To has a way to escape since he will become Kang Sin Jin’s biggest threat. It could be called karma or simply luck, but it is said that violent delights have violent ends, and this is definitely only the beginning of the brutal ending for this villain.

2. Lee Han Young being framed of murder

While watching Kang Sin Jin at his lowest, Han Young has no reason left to keep pretending that he is his ally. With masks off, he finally reveals his true intentions, and Kang Sin Jin realizes that he has had the enemy by his side all this time. However, he extends his hand once more, choosing to give Han Young one last chance to take his side. This brief but heartfelt moment adds even more depth to an already complicated relationship. Of course, Kang Sin Jin couldn’t even imagine the profound resentment Han Young has against him, and yet, he is willing to give him an opportunity. It’s an action that makes you almost feel sympathy for him.

But a villain is still a villain, and when Han Young refuses to take his offer, Kang Sin Jin charges against him, getting into a fierce confrontation where Han Young is fatally wounded. Luckily, he doesn’t die, but he is framed for murder with Yoo Se Hee’s (Oh Se Young) help, just like in his first life. This detail is so smart since you can tell this is the way the full circle is closing, exactly as it started. But Han Young has already changed his fate, and contrary to the past, he isn’t alone anymore nor is he the corrupt judge he used to be, so he can get away from that dreary situation just in time to see Kang Sin Jin’s defeat.

3. Kang Sin Jin’s surprising downfall

No one gets as far as Kang Sin Jin did without fierce determination, fearlessness, and even some recklessness. So when he sees himself at a dead end, instead of hiding, he plays one of his last cards. He strikes a deal with none other than Park Gwang To, who cunningly gives him a slush fund to recover Suojae. Unexpectedly, as the former president is killed, Kang Sin Jin is accused of multiple fraud crimes. Furthermore, Han Young finally finds the files that uncover the dirt on every congressman, politician, and businessman associated with the former president.

With no more aces up his sleeve, Kang Sin Jin has to face the fact that he is done for, and, like the classic criminals, he chooses to leave the country on a boat. But the most surprising part of this is watching Lee Han Young fighting against the gangsters who try to kill Kang Sin Jin. And for a brief moment, they show us what could have been. In another world, or maybe in another K-drama, this pair could have been the most exciting and charismatic duo who fight against injustice and crime. Sadly, in this show, that isn’t the case, and Kang Sin Jin is sent to trial preceded by Lee Han Young.

4. Lee Han Young delivering his final verdict

After 14 episodes, Lee Han Young finally gets the revenge he fought so much for. He’s not only able to put all his enemies behind bars but also fix many wrong decisions he made in his past life. With firm conviction, he stands in the courtroom in front of Kang Sin Jin, who doesn’t go quietly. Nonetheless, Han Young states the only principle that has guided his revenge and that is to uphold true justice, the one that stands beside the people, not beside power and money. With that, he sentences Kang Sin Jin to life in prison.

In the end, just because Han Young takes some rotten apples down doesn’t mean that the whole system changes overnight. In that sense, this show doesn’t offer a fairytale-like ending where everything turns right and the world is fair and good since there will always be people coveting power. But it ends up reflecting on something more important, which is kindness, justice, and hope. As long as there’s something to fight for, there will be a judge like Lee Han Young who’s willing to do what’s right.

And could this sort of open ending hint at a potential second season? Only time will tell!

