Shin Hae Sun, Lee Jun Hyuk, And Cast Highlight Meticulous Character Work On Set Of “The Art Of Sarah”

The Netflix series “The Art of Sarah” has unveiled new behind-the-scenes stills and production stills!

“The Art of Sarah” tells the story of Sarah Kim (Shin Hae Sun), a woman determined to become a luxury icon—even if she has to fake it—and Mu Gyeong (Lee Jun Hyuk), a man driven to uncover her ambitions.

Since its release on February 13, “The Art of Sarah” ranked No. 3 on the Global TOP 10 Non-English Shows on Netflix. The series has also topped rankings in South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, while making the TOP 10 list in 38 countries including Bahrain, Peru, Colombia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Kenya—demonstrating its soaring global popularity.

The newly revealed behind-the-scenes stills capture the diverse and dynamic moments created by the passionate cast and director Kim Jin Min during production. From simple, unremarkable styling to elegantly seated poses exuding sophistication, Shin Hae Sun—who portrays multiple identities sharing the same face but living completely different lives—showcases her dedication to presenting distinct personas for each identity.

Meanwhile, stills of Lee Jun Hyuk discussing scenes with director Kim Jin Min convey his efforts to portray Mu Gyeong, a character who relentlessly pursues the truth even when faced with complex, puzzling cases.

Park Bo Kyung, Kim Jae Won, and Bae Jong Ok also demonstrate their intense passion for the project, seen engaging in serious discussions with the director to bring their layered characters—each hiding secrets beneath their outward appearances—to life. Additionally, stills of Lee Yi Dam as Kim Mi Jung smiling brightly while holding a cocktail glass at a party reveal a completely different charm, contrasting with the chilling persona she displayed while striving to become “Sarah Kim” in the series.

The production stills highlight the lavish space design of “Boudoir” and Sarah Kim’s varied looks. From the grand, massive pine tree placed at the center of the Boudoir store to the sleek display areas showcasing its luxurious handbags, the brand—targeting the top 0.1 percent—instantly commands attention.

Notably, the Boudoir bag, which plays a key role in the storyline, was chosen for its design that “effectively captures wealth, beauty, and even the illusion of status at a glance,” as explained by director Kim Jin Min, symbolically representing the glamorous life Sarah Kim longs to live.

Adding to the visual appeal are Sarah Kim’s costumes, created by costume director Jo Sang Gyeong, who previously worked on the Netflix series “Squid Game” and films such as “No Other Choice” and “Hunt.” To distinctly portray the different lives embodied by a single character, Shin Hae Sun explained, “I portrayed Mok Ga Hee as rustic, Kim Eun Jae as pure and elegant, and Sarah Kim as glamorous.”

