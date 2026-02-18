“The King’s Warden” Surpasses 4 Million Moviegoers Just One Day After Crossing 3 Million

The film “The King’s Warden” has surpassed 4 million moviegoers just 15 days after its release!

On February 18, the Korean Film Council announced that “The King’s Warden” recorded a total of 4,002,184 viewers as of that afternoon.

After crossing the 3 million mark on the morning of February 17, the film continued its strong momentum, reaching 4 million viewers in just one day.

The achievement sets a faster pace than the record set by “The King and the Clown,” which sparked a nationwide phenomenon as the first historical film in Korea to surpass 10 million moviegoers and took 17 days to reach 4 million viewers. “The King’s Warden” also hit the milestone sooner than “My Daughter Is a Zombie,” the top-grossing Korean film of 2025, which likewise reached 4 million viewers in 17 days.

Congratulations to director Jang Hang Jun and cast members Yoo Hae Jin, Park Ji Hoon, Jeon Mi Do, Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim Min, and the entire team!

함께해주신 관객 여러분 감사합니다!

왕사남즈의 400만 돌파 감사 인사🍎 <왕과 사는 남자> 절찬상영중👑

Source (1) (2)