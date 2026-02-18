Watch: Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom Form Unlikely Alliance As Sparks Begin To Fly In “Phantom Lawyer” Teaser

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The new teaser spotlights Shin I Rang as he becomes possessed by various ghosts. It opens with him suddenly blurting out, “Do I still look like a lawyer to you?” before displaying courtroom behavior that completely defies convention. At times, he speaks like a blunt, gruff middle-aged man; at others, his expressions and body language transform into those of a young girl or child. With each spirit he channels, his speech patterns and emotions shift dramatically, instantly disrupting the courtroom and leaving onlookers bewildered enough to ask, “What kind of lunatic is this?”

Everything begins after Shin I Rang opens his law office in Room 501 of the Okcheon Building, a space that was once a shaman’s house. From that moment on, he begins seeing ghosts and becomes possessed by them. As he confesses, “Sometimes, I lose my grip on reality,” Shin I Rang finds himself unwillingly standing on the boundary between the real world and the unseen spiritual realm.

Soon, an unusual partner appears before this controversial lawyer: cold-blooded elite attorney Han Na Hyun, who does not believe in ghosts. Known as someone who is “the most relentless in the industry,” Han Na Hyun is a results-driven legal purist with a 100 percent win rate. Naturally, Shin I Rang’s unconventional, spirit-guided approach to cases is impossible for her to understand.

However, as strange cases continue to unfold, Han Na Hyun begins to show signs of change, saying, “It wouldn’t feel right to let you fight alone anymore. I’ll help you now.” Although she initially remains unfazed even by Shin I Rang’s playful, flirtatious winks, a subtle romantic tension begins to emerge between them. What led Han Na Hyun—once driven purely by logic and the law—to join forces with him?

Adding further tension is formidable antagonist Yang Do Kyung (Kim Kyung Nam), a law firm CEO who directly targets Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun. As he disrupts the balance of power surrounding their cases, he begins aggressively pressuring the two lawyers, declaring, “So you want to try me? Let’s see how long you can hold out.” As threats against Shin I Rang escalate, a shocking scene shows his car being rammed by a truck, followed by him bleeding and unconscious in the aftermath, foreshadowing an impending catastrophe.

“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Bro&Marble in Dubai”:

Watch Now

Source (1)