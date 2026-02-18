Kim Hye Yoon Encounters Terrifying Unknown At Cursed Reservoir In Poster For New Horror Film “Whispering Water”

The upcoming film “Whispering Water” has unveiled two new posters!

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

The two newly released posters heighten anticipation by bringing the terror of Salmokji to life—a place described by the tagline, “A crossing point between life and death,” where escaping alive is said to be impossible. A shadowy, unidentified figure standing in the middle of the darkness-covered reservoir, along with a grotesquely shaped tree that appears as though something could emerge from between its branches, creates a chilling and suspenseful mood.

Meanwhile, the back view of Su In (Kim Hye Yoon) sitting alone by the water raises curiosity about whether she and the filming crew—who have stepped into a place they should never have entered—will be able to escape safely. As Su In shines her flashlight into the water, tension builds over the mysterious presence she may be facing, while the ominous view of Salmokji—seemingly pulling her into its depths—casts a dark sense of dread over what awaits beneath the surface.

“Whispering Water” is set to hit theaters on April 8.

