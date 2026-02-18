THE BOYZ's Eric Launches Personal X Account

THE BOYZ’s Eric is now on X (formerly Twitter)!

On February 18, Eric officially launched a personal X account of his very own.

Eric first shared the news on Instagram Stories, where he wrote, “finally made my own twitter! i mean.. ‘X’ or whatever.”

For his first post on X, Eric introduced himself by writing, “hi. hello. my name is eric sohn of TheBoyz,” before quickly following up by revealing that he was “planning on changing the username asap..”

Eric also went on to share several selfies of himself on the way to the gym.

