Stray Kids And SEVENTEEN Make Top 15 Of IFPI's Global Artist Chart For 2025

The IFPI has released its year-end Global Artist Chart for 2025!

On February 18, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI)—a non-profit organization that represents the music recording industry worldwide—revealed its annual ranking of last year’s top recording artists.

The Global Artist Chart ranks recording artists by their commercial performance, which is measured by global streams, digital downloads, and physical sales across their entire body of work (not exclusive to new material released in the calendar year).

Stray Kids took No. 2 on the Global Artist Chart for 2025, marking their highest ranking on the year-end chart to date.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN made the year-end chart at No. 14.

Check out the top 20 of the IFPI’s Global Album Chart 2025 below!

Taylor Swift Stray Kids Drake The Weeknd Bad Bunny Kendrick Lamar Morgan Wallen Sabrina Carpenter Billie Eilish Lady Gaga Ariana Grande Tyler, The Creator Mrs. GREEN APPLE SEVENTEEN Eminem Linkin Park Zach Bryan Ed Sheeran SZA Justin Bieber

Congratulations to both Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN!

