ATEEZ Tops 5 Billboard Charts With 'Adrenaline' And 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4'

ATEEZ’s latest release is off to a strong start on the Billboard charts!

Earlier this week, Billboard announced that ATEEZ’s new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” had debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 as the best-selling album of the week in the United States. “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” earned a total of 200,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on February 12, marking not only the biggest week achieved by any K-pop artist thus far in 2026 but also the group’s biggest week in the U.S. to date.

Billboard has now revealed more of ATEEZ’s achievements on this week’s charts. The group topped no less than five different Billboard charts, including the World Digital Song Sales chart, where three of ATEEZ’s new songs from “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” entered the top 10. The group’s title track “Adrenaline” debuted at No. 1, followed by “NASA” at No. 7 and “Ghost” at No. 10.

“Adrenaline” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart and No. 19 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart this week.

Additionally, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” debuted at No. 1 on not only Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, but also the World Albums chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 3, marking their 47th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!