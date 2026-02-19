Yoo Yeon Seok Reluctantly Becomes An Unconventional Lawyer Hero In New Drama “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled new stills of Yoo Yeon Seok in character!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The drama draws attention as another expansion of the hero narrative. Lawyer Shin I Rang begins seeing ghosts against his will and hearing their unresolved stories. His journey starts with a power he did not choose but must accept as fate.

Yoo Yeon Seok takes on the role of Shin I Rang, a possessed lawyer who refuses to back down even in unpredictable situations. He does not turn away from clients with heartbreaking stories. At the same time, he shows panic and fear after suddenly gaining the ability to see ghosts, adding humor to the story.

Unexpected incidents that occur after he becomes possessed by ghosts, regardless of age or gender, are expected to create comic moments and add energy to the story. Even as he struggles with a power he never chose, he shows sharp insight and logic at critical moments, quickly turning the tide of unfavorable trials. His performance shifts between seriousness and clumsiness, comedy and charisma, signaling the rise of another hero.

Attention is also growing around his tense dynamic with Han Na Hyun. Unlike Shin I Rang, Han Na Hyun approaches situations with cool logic. At times, the two clash in sharp confrontations. At other times, they form an unexpected partnership. Their chemistry is expected to add depth to the character-driven story.

The production team remarked, “‘Phantom Lawyer’ combines SBS’s experience in legal dramas with fantasy elements. It delivers satisfying twists, along with a message that speaks for those who feel wronged. The possessed lawyer Shin I Rang, portrayed by Yoo Yeon Seok, is not a perfect hero but someone who wavers yet ultimately cannot turn away. It will be fun to watch the rise of a different kind of hero.”



“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Bro&Marble in Dubai”:

Watch Now

Source (1)