BTS’s j-hope Makes Heartfelt Donation For Children And Animals On His Birthday

BTS’s j-hope is celebrating his birthday by giving back the love he has received in a meaningful way!

On February 19, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that j-hope donated 200 million won (approximately $137,845) to Asan Medical Center Hospital in Seoul on his birthday, February 18. He also gave 100 million won in scholarships to support students at his alma mater through the children’s foundation Chorogusan. Additionally, he donated 50 million won (approximately $34,460) to animal protection groups, combining proceeds from a HUMAN MADE collaboration auction with his own money.

The 200 million won donated to Asan Medical Center will be used to improve pediatric medical facilities and care, support home treatment for children with severe illnesses, and run psychological healing programs. The money given to animal protection groups will support activities such as “Animal Rescue 119” and “My Love Baduk With Pets.”

Through BIGHIT MUSIC, j-hope said, “I am grateful to be able to share something meaningful for my birthday. I wanted to give at least a small bit of help to children receiving treatment, students pursuing their dreams, and animals in need. Thanks to ARMY for always sending me so much love and blessings, I was able to do good. I hope 2026 will be a hopeful and warm year for everyone.”

j-hope has consistently given back, donating a total of 500 million won (approximately $344,578) to Asan Medical Center. At Chorogusan, he has joined the Green Noble Trinity Club, a group of major donors who have contributed more than 1 billion won.

