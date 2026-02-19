Kim Hye Yoon Is A Director Who Sets Out To Unravel The Mystery Surrounding 'Whispering Water' In New Film

The highly anticipated horror film “Whispering Water” has released its first stills of Kim Hye Yoon in character!

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of Soo In, a producing director who leads the crew to Salmokji to re-photograph the street view image in which the mysterious figure was captured. Soo In, who said, “I only believe what I’ve seen with my own eyes,” will be depicted undergoing psychological changes as she confronts unexplainable terror as well as engaging in a desperate struggle with her colleagues to escape Salmokji.

The newly released stills capture extreme emotions—from a startled facial expression as if she has witnessed something in the night at Salmokji to a face filled with fear.

Director Lee Sang Min remarked, “She is a character with a strong sense of responsibility—someone who is afraid but tries to resolve things to the very end. We judged that Kim Hye Yoon’s sharp and powerful image suits Soo In, who is cool-headed and quick-witted. From the start, Soo In had to be portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon.”

“Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8. Stay tuned!

