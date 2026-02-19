Ju Ji Hoon Transforms Into A Prosecutor Who Will Do Anything To Reach The Top In New Drama “Climax”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” has unveiled its first glimpse of Ju Ji Hoon in character!

“Climax” is a fierce survival drama about prosecutor Bang Tae Seob, who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea, and the intense survival battles of the people around him.

Ju Ji Hoon plays prosecutor Bang Tae Seob, a man with boundless desires and sharp judgment. Bang Tae Seob is driven by a desire to reach the top of South Korea’s power structure and joins a powerful cartel. He focuses on survival and the consequences of his choices, reading the game’s flow faster than anyone else. Even as he endures the brutal cost of his decisions at each step upward, he never stops chasing his desires.

The stills symbolically show Bang Tae Seob’s ambition and position. In the first still, he sits in his office. In the tidy space, his gaze, focused on documents or lost in thought, is calm yet sharp.

In another still, Bang Tae Seob draws attention as he walks out of a press conference with a sea of reporters trailing behind him. Even amid a barrage of questions, he does not turn back, showing the determination of someone aiming for the highest position while standing in the spot most likely to collapse first.

The production team said, “Bang Tae Seob is a character who must choose survival over good and evil. In a story that asks who is worthy of reaching the top, he stands at the center of the most dangerous alliance shaped by desire.”

“Climax” is set to premiere on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST with a total of 10 episodes.

