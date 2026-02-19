Watch: Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Continue To Hold Meaning For Each Other Even After Their Breakup In New Drama “Shining”

JTBC’s upcoming Friday series “Shining” has released a highlight video!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

The video captures the time and emotions of Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju). It begins with Yeon Tae Seo, who has transferred to a rural school, meeting Mo Eun Ah for the first time. It shows them sharing youthful moments, sitting side by side in class while studying, and riding bicycles home together. The scenes of Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah, full of innocent energy, match the narration, “The time when all I could give was my heart,” and bring back memories of first love.

At their radiant 19, both carried their own worries, but they slowly became indispensable to each other. Every shared moment brought laughter, and they became people who filled each other’s days with light. Their dazzling youth lingers as the promise, “We should be together forever,” resonates.

However, their happy days gradually lose their light, leaving a bittersweet feeling. Yeon Tae Seo admits, “Breakups are kind of awful for me,” while Mo Eun Ah says, “Let’s not force your time to match mine.” Her calm words, different from before, show their misaligned hearts.

Later, the two go their separate ways, meeting again only after 10 years. Despite the long separation, Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah clearly still hold deep meaning for each other. When Yeon Tae Seo confesses, “She was the person I liked 10 years ago, and I still feel the same way now,” it signals that their paused relationship is starting to move again.

Watch the full video below!

“Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Park Jinyoung in "The Witch":

Also watch Kim Min Ju in "Undercover High School":

