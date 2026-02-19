Watch: Jisoo Meets Her Dream Virtual Boyfriends As Seo In Guk Enters Her Real World In “Boyfriend On Demand”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Boyfriend on Demand” has unveiled a new poster and a main trailer!

Helmed by director Kim Jung Sik of “Work Later, Drink Now” and “Not Others,” “Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams.

The newly released poster radiates a dreamy atmosphere, as if Mi Rae has stepped into a virtual world. Floating around her are bubble-like glimpses of the distinct virtual boyfriends she can experience, each offering a different kind of charm.

The main trailer follows Mi Rae as she escapes her repetitive daily routine and enters “Boyfriend on Demand,” a subscription-based virtual dating simulation service. Guided by the dating manager (Yoo In Na), who assures her, “We put in everything you like,” Mi Rae takes her first step into the virtual world—and just as promised, fantasy-like moments unfold before her eyes.

She meets a prince-like suitor, encounters a first-love senior on a cherry blossom-filled campus, receives a bold confession from a handsome doctor, and even embarks on dreamlike dates with a secret agent and a top star.

After these thrilling, heart-fluttering experiences, Mi Rae is left reeling with sweet excitement. Meanwhile, in the real world, she keeps crossing paths with Kyeong Nam (Seo In Guk). The two unexpectedly become “overtime workmates,” and the subtle spark that begins to grow between them adds another layer of intrigue.

The trailer also reveals a dazzling lineup of special appearances, with Seo Kang Jun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Ong Seong Wu, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Young Dae, Jay Park, and Lee Sang Yi appearing as Mi Rae’s virtual boyfriends, each bringing their own unique appeal.

Adding to the series’ charm are Ha Young and Yoo In Na, whose lively performances heighten its playful energy.

Watch the trailer below:

Director Kim Jung Sik shared, “One of the biggest charms of ‘Boyfriend on Demand’ is that within a single project, the main character experiences romance with various individuals across different universes and settings. As such, viewers will be able to enjoy a wide spectrum of romantic comedies.”

Regarding the virtual dating scenes, he added, “We focused on showcasing Jisoo’s diverse charms in as many ways as possible. That’s why each episode features different professions and settings, and we subtly adjusted her acting tone so that her roles in the virtual world feel distinct from the real-life Mi Rae.”

“Boyfriend on Demand” will premiere on March 6.

While waiting, watch Jisoo in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)