Wi Ha Joon And Kim Jung Hyun Are Both Drawn To Park Min Young In Poster For New Drama “Siren’s Kiss”

Upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss” has shared a new poster featuring Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, and Kim Jung Hyun!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman.

Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case. Kim Jung Hyun will play Baek Joon Beom, an enigmatic startup CEO whose identity is shrouded in mystery except for his name and occupation.

The newly released poster features Han Seol Ah along with Cha Woo Seok and Baek Joon Beom. Standing before a canvas depicting crashing waves, Han Seol Ah’s captivating presence evokes the legendary siren—a mythical creature who lures sailors to their deaths in the middle of the sea with her sweet songs.

Insurance investigator Cha Woo Seok, who is digging into the real identity of Han Seol Ah, the only common link in the mysterious deaths of three men, is captured standing beside her. His close proximity to her hints at the emotional turmoil he will experience as he wavers between love and suspicion.

In contrast to Cha Woo Seok, startup CEO Baek Joon Beom is captured sitting beside Han Seol Ah and leaning against her with a mysterious facial expression, revealing both his interest in and confidence toward her. The crimson velvet cloth beneath him, reminiscent of blood, sparks dangerous premonitions about their future.

The poster’s caption, “You can’t help but fall for her, but if you love her, you die,” has viewers curious about the fate of the two men who are willing to risk their lives to jump into the wave that is Han Seol Ah. Viewers are eager to see who, between Cha Woo Seok and Baek Joon Beom, will ultimately achieve his desired goal after their fierce battle of wits.

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

