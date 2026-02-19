CLOSE YOUR EYES' Jang Yeojun To Take Break From Activities Due To Health Issues

CLOSE YOUR EYES member Jang Yeojun will be unable to participate in upcoming scheduled activities this week.

On February 19, CLOSE YOUR EYES’ agency UNCORE released an official statement, announcing Jang Yeojun was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and is expected to undergo about a week of inpatient treatment.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is UNCORE.

We would like to provide an update regarding the health status and upcoming schedule of our artist Jang Yeojun, a member of CLOSE YOUR EYES.

Jang Yeojun recently felt that something was off with his condition and visited the hospital. Following a detailed examination, he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis.

According to medical professionals, his condition is such that hospitalization for treatment and ongoing monitoring are necessary, and he is scheduled to receive inpatient treatment for approximately one week.

Accordingly, we inform you that he will unfortunately be unable to attend the scheduled activities planned for this week, and we ask for the generous understanding of fans.

Further details will be provided through each vendor.

We will do our utmost to ensure that our artist can recover as quickly as possible through sufficient rest and treatment.

Thank you.