Bae In Hyuk Shows Icy Jealousy As Park Seo Ham Sweetly Cares For Roh Jeong Eui In “Our Universe”

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Sun Tae Hyung finally came to realize his feelings for Woo Hyun Jin after she offered heartfelt comfort, promising to be his umbrella whenever he felt alone. His emotional awakening deepened as he looked at a photo of her and recognized the affection he had unconsciously developed. The episode closed with Tae Hyung’s straightforward confession, “I like you, Woo Hyun Jin. That’s why I keep waiting for you,” raising anticipation for how their relationship will unfold next.

The newly released photos show members of Film Pluto visiting the office of BS Food’s Planning Team 3, where Woo Hyun Jin and Park Yoon Seong (Park Seo Ham) work. Earlier, Amy Chu (Jin Seo Yeon), who recognized Tae Hyung’s potential and welcomed him into Film Pluto, encouraged him to find a first project that would determine his salary—sparking curiosity about why Tae Hyung has now come to this particular office.

Other stills capture a tense three-way confrontation between Tae Hyung, Hyun Jin, and Yoon Seong. At what appears to be a company dinner, Tae Hyung and Yoon Seong lock eyes in a charged standoff, while another photo shows Tae Hyung watching with an icy gaze as Yoon Seong gently wipes something from Hyun Jin’s lips.

The production team shared, “In Episode 6, Park Yoon Seong will begin making bold moves as he wedges himself between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. Please look forward to how Yoon Seong’s direct approach will affect their relationship. The shift in Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin’s dynamic following his confession will also be exciting to watch.”

Episode 6 of “Our Universe” will air on February 19 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

