Yeonwoo And Kim Hyun Jin Share Awkwardly Tense First Encounter In “Love Phobia”

U+tv’s upcoming drama “Love Phobia” has unveiled a glimpse of Yeonwoo and Kim Hyun Jin’s first meeting!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

Newly released stills capture a subtle yet palpable tension between Yoon Bi Ah and Han Sun Ho. Yoon Bi Ah is seen confidently hosting a VIP investor presentation for “It’s You,” the AI dating app she leads as CEO, wearing a relaxed and composed smile. However, her confident demeanor quickly begins to falter as her expression suddenly stiffens. Watching nearby, her close friend and “It’s You” co-CEO Seol Jae Hee (Jo Yun Seo) anxiously checks the time. Bi Ah suffers from a trauma that prevents her from staying with others for longer than an hour, raising curiosity about whether she will be able to escape the situation as the time limit approaches.

Meanwhile, star author Han Sun Ho appears noticeably tense. After coincidentally stepping into the same elevator as Yoon Bi Ah, a trace of discomfort crosses his face, while Bi Ah keeps her gaze fixed straight ahead with a blank expression. What caused the tension between the two from their very first encounter?

“Love Phobia” is set to premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

