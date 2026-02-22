3 Reasons To Watch Chinese Rom-Com 'My Page In The 90s'

Imagine getting lost in the pages of your least favorite novel. You don’t just slip into the past, you’re forced to navigate a series of challenges to return to your present reality. And it’s one which involves falling in love with the male lead.

Lin Huan Er (Wang Yu Wen) is a streamer, known for dispensing love advice. While reviewing a book, she finds the narrative regressive and voices her criticism. Soon enough, she discovers she has transmigrated into the pages of that very book.

Trapped in 1999, the only way she can return to 2026 is if she makes the cool and yet aloof CEO Gao Hai Ming (Chen Xing Xu) fall for her. It’s easier said than done, especially when it’s Huan Er who begins falling for Hai Ming.

“My Page in the 90s” has a funny and quirky premise, offers a spunky and bold heroine, and features a feminist male lead. Here are three reasons to watch this romantic comedy.

A frank and fearless female lead

When we first meet Huan Er, she is on a live stream, listening to an audiobook titled “Bye, Wild Weasel.” She calls out the poor representation of women in romance novels and openly rejects the trope ridden idea of love being sold. Locked in competition with another streamer dispensing sugary relationship advice, her agency abruptly cuts off her stream because a potential buyer is visiting.

But Huan Er does not hesitate. She storms into the meeting room and openly defies her CEO for pulling the plug. Unfiltered and instinctive, she says exactly what she feels without calculating the fallout. What she does not realize is that the potential buyer, Gao Hai Ming, is watching her closely and is quietly impressed by her audacity.

Back on live, she tears into the novel and its flimsy premise. A few hours later, while lounging at home, she suddenly wakes up in 1999 holding a strange pager. She finds herself in Gao Hai Ming’s workshop, where he designs airplane models — exactly like the character in the book she mocked.

Assuming it is a bizarre dream, she is startled when the pager informs her that she is indeed in 1999. If she wants to return to her present reality, she must complete a set of tasks, including making Hao Ming fall in love with her.

Initially baffled, and very much in character, she bluntly calls the pager as ridiculous as the book itself — an act that amusingly resets her progress and forces her to begin again. But once she decides to play along, Huan Er moves fast. She does not overthink; she acts. What follows is a string of comic misadventures that highlight her spur of the moment decisions and unapologetic confidence.

She gatecrashes the anniversary celebration of Gao Hai Ming’s parents and, aware that his father plans to push him into a strategic marriage, helps him make a dramatic getaway. She joins a PR agency and aggressively pursues Hai Ming’s company account. It is almost comical how she bulldozes her way into his office despite strict orders to keep the “pesky woman” out.

Driven, quirky, and entirely self assured, Huan Er’s confidence feels infectious. It’s almost aspirational for a generation standing at the cusp of the millennium. Armed with knowledge of the future, she nudges Hai Ming forward, but she also begins confronting her own past. Meeting her family, her friends, and the boyfriend she once slogged day and night for, only to be cheated on, she realizes that the Huan Er of 1999 is not quite the woman she becomes later.

A woman increasingly in control of her own narrative, she brings humor, honesty, and a refreshing unpredictability to every situation that you laugh and applaud her in the same breath.

Wang Yu Wen slips into Huan Er with remarkable ease. There is nothing forced about her performance. It’s comfortable, spontaneous, and completely at home in the character’s skin. She makes Huan Er’s impulsiveness and candor feel organic rather than exaggerated.

Chen Xing Xu as the progressive and self-assured CEO

Gao Hai Ming is the rebellious young gun whose far-fetched ideas are mocked and ridiculed within his father’s company. He is invested in what he firmly believes is the market of the future: infant care and feminine hygiene.

He is deeply committed to designing better, more comfortable sanitary pads and reliable diapers, focusing squarely on women, mothers, and children. To the men around him, this focus appears frivolous, even absurd. He is openly mocked for involving himself in an industry they believe a man has no reason to concern himself with. But what they fail to recognize is his foresight. Hai Ming understands not just profit margins, but purpose.

Relentless and quietly self-assured, he continues working, convinced that his vision will eventually speak for itself. Away from boardrooms and balance sheets, he finds solace and calm in designing intricate airplane models, a detail that reflects his patience, precision, and introspective nature.

When Huan Er crashes into his carefully ordered world, loudly claiming she is from the future and behaving with unapologetic spontaneity, Hai Ming is immediately intrigued. Accustomed to being surrounded by women who habitually impress him, he finds Huan Er refreshing.

What draws him to her is not just her audacity but her genuine respect for his work. She admires what he is trying to build, understands the business logic behind his decisions, and engages with his ideas rather than his bank balance. She has a sharp, business-oriented mind, an unexpected interest in motorcycles, and a way of speaking that is direct and unfiltered.

She challenges him, questions him, and treats him as a person rather than a position. Hai Ming, fully aware of the emotional risks, attempts to keep his feelings in check, yet cannot quite understand why this woman — who keeps crossing his path — is so determined to stand by his side.

He is completely thrown when Huan Er arrives at his so-called engagement announcement at home, loops an arm around him and nearly kisses him. It’s a move meant to send a clear message to the woman he is expected to marry, but one that quietly unsettles him far more than he lets on.

Chen Xing Xu is quietly charming as Hai Ming. He brings confidence and assurance to the role, while also allowing the vulnerability — the lost boy beneath the resolve — to surface gently, making Hai Ming both progressive and deeply human.

A funny time tangle romance

At first, Gao Hai Ming finds Huan Er more exhausting than endearing. She is far too forward, too loud, and too sure of herself. She’s constantly in his face, sometimes even hanging from the windows of his office. Little does he know that he is part of a series of challenges she must complete in order to return to her own reality.

Huan Er, on the other hand, is intrigued by this distant and rather handsome man. He is shrewd and understands business well, but what she needs from him is far more complicated: she has to make him fall in love with her, which seems almost impossible.

They are also very different personalities. He belongs to the past, she comes from the present, and by all logic, the twain should never meet. Yet the two strike up an easy friendship, always turning up for each other.

Whether it is Huan Er driving him to his workshop after a row with his father, or taking him all the way to a remote resort because she knows someone there understands the polymers needed to design better sanitary pads, Hai Ming is baffled by her uncanny insight. When he asks how she knows all this, she shrugs it off with unshakeable conviction: she believes in him, and she believes in his vision.

In return, he shows his concern in quieter ways, by sending a car and supplies when she is stranded on a rainy day. A particularly cute moment comes later when he turns up himself and carefully picks up the shoes she has left behind.

There is also a constant push and pull. Hai Ming experiences an unexpected flicker of jealousy when he discovers that the Huan Er of 1999 has a boyfriend. He also feels betrayed, since it’s clear she is making a move on him as well. He blows hot and cold in a way that is endearing. He doesn’t quite know how to place his feelings, especially when logic tells him to stay guarded.

On the other hand, Huan Er, well aware that her boyfriend from the past will cheat on her, devotes herself to flirt with Hai Ming. She soon finds herself entangled in the web of her own creation.

Adding to the charm is the gentle absurdity of their timeline. Huan Er is a woman from the future, casually dropping references to things she has “seen online” or “watched on reels,” leaving Hai Ming completely at sea. While he, and the world around him, anxiously awaits the new millennium, she is already a girl of it, armed with foresight, slang, and a confidence that feels ahead of its time.

But do these two have a future beyond the pages of the book? And will Huan Er and Gao Hai Ming of the present find their way back to each other? For that, you’ll have to watch the show.

Start watching “My Page in the 90s”:

Watch Now

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.