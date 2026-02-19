Jung Hye Sung And Ju Yeon Woo Spark New Romantic Dynamic As Han Ji Min’s Close Friends In “The Practical Guide To Love”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has unveiled new stills of Jung Hye Sung and Ju Yeon Woo in character!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

In the drama, Jung Hye Sung takes on the role of Jung Hyun Min, while Ju Yeon Woo plays Im Seung Jun.

Alongside Lee Ui Yeong’s journey as she shifts her outlook to actively pursue love—and her blind-date encounters with Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek)—the drama also hints at the budding dynamic between Jung Hyun Min and Im Seung Jun, positioning them as another potential couple set to capture viewers’ hearts.

Jung Hyun Min is an employee in the purchasing team at The Hills Hotel and a close junior colleague to Lee Ui Yeong. With an open-minded outlook, a straightforward personality, and excellent adaptability, she exudes unexpected maturity despite her junior position. Cool-headed about romance, she does not view dating as the center of her life, prioritizing pace over depth and freedom over seriousness in her approach to relationships.

In contrast, Im Seung Jun is a personal trainer and Lee Ui Yeong’s childhood friend, with whom she shares a firmly platonic best friend relationship, never seeing each other romantically. Despite his tall stature, broad shoulders, and an appearance that seems intimidating at first glance, he has a surprisingly timid side. Rather than acting on impulse, he prefers structure and lives his life according to a carefully planned daily routine.

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

