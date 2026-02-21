2 Disastrous And 2 Heartbreaking Moments From Episodes 9-10 Of 'Positively Yours'

The “com” in the rom-com of “Positively Yours” has officially left the chat, replaced instead by disaster, heartbreak, and emotional turmoil as the drama enters its second-to-last week on air. What once felt lighthearted and sweet has now taken a sharp turn into angst and tension. From discovering the painful truth behind Han Jeong Eum’s (Baek Eun Hye) tragic past to witnessing the growing rift between Kang Du Jun (Choi Jin Hyuk) and Jang Hui Won (Oh Yeon Seo), the latest episodes deliver one crushing blow after another. Here are two disastrous and two heartbreaking moments from “Positively Yours.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Disastrous: workplace harassment allegations against Kang Du Jun

One of the most disastrous moments from “Positively Yours” to date happens a few minutes into episode nine, when Kang Du Jun’s sister-in-law circulates false information about our male lead to the press.

Her shady actions result in tens of articles being published online, accusing Kang Du Jun of workplace misconduct — using his power to sleep with an employee and forcing her to get an abortion. The situation at hand is already a disaster, but what makes it feel even more heartbreaking is that this came from a woman who should have known how one false accusation can weaken the case for several other true ones. However, she is probably too blinded by her desire for revenge.

Heartbreaking: Jang Hui Won’s inability to defend her boyfriend

Imagine this: you love someone and have decided to spend eternity with this one person. You have decided to protect them no matter what; however, when the time actually comes to prove your devotion, you find yourself in a bind and cannot fulfill your promises. This is exactly what happens to our female lead in the recent episodes of “Positively Yours.”

After the false allegations against Kang Du Jun start spreading like wildfire, everywhere Jang Hui Won goes, she sees employees talking about Kang Du Jun, calling him a womanizer and worse. But unfortunately, even though she believes in him and knows for sure that Kang Du Jun is innocent, she cannot speak up, as it would only worsen the situation and seemingly prove that he indeed slept with an employee.

Heartbreaking: Han Jeong Eum’s life story

From the premiere of “Positively Yours,” Kang Du Jun’s sister-in-law, Han Jeong Eum, has been shown as a villain — a villain who keeps making unjustifiable decisions, but a villain nonetheless. Since the beginning, the audience has been unable to understand the mindset behind this so-called revenge. Everyone knows that her husband, Kang Du Jun’s brother, died in a rock climbing accident, so why does she keep blaming Kang Du Jun? Accidents happen, and Kang Du Jun has never been at fault for his brother’s death. However, the latest episodes finally show the audience the missing piece of the puzzle that explains Han Jeong Eum’s hatred.

In a flashback, we see that after the death of Kang Du Jun’s brother, Han Jeong Eum wanted to get an autopsy performed on her husband, which, while sounding irrational, is a right of the wife. However, Kang Du Jun’s father denied her this right, as he wanted to keep his other son, Kang Du Jun, safe. If only he had believed in his own son and agreed to the autopsy, his innocence would have been proven, and Han Jeong Eum could have gotten the closure she needed. However, in an attempt to look presentable in front of the media, Kang Du Jun’s father accidentally planted a seed in Han Jeong Eum’s mind that has grown into a poisonous tree over the past 20 years.

Disastrous: Han Jeong Eum’s final stage

For years, Han Jeong Eum has been planning one scheme after another to take down Kang Du Jun as revenge; however, he keeps coming out on top. In the recent episodes, she attempts to spread misinformation about him, but he even succeeds in proving it false and changing the public narrative about himself.

So, as a last attempt, Han Jeong Eum uses her ace card and threatens Kang Du Jun’s father that she will reveal Kang Du Jun’s anxiety disorder to the board of directors, proving him unfit for the role of president. Under that threat, Kang Du Jun’s father makes Han Jeong Eum the co-president of the company. As if this were not disastrous enough, Han Jeong Eum uses her position to make Jang Hui Won drink beer during a meeting, knowing well that she is pregnant. Even though Jang Hui Won’s manager saves the day, Han Jeong Eum’s revenge plan could have cost a life.

The entirety of the latest episodes of “Positively Yours” was one disaster after another. While these episodes really allowed the audience to see the mindset behind Han Jeong Eum’s revenge plan, watching how she is now using her power to humiliate Jang Hui Won just to hurt Kang Du Jun is ridiculous and makes her redemption arc difficult to envision. With only two more episodes left to go, it will be interesting to see whether Han Jeong Eum, as well as Kang Du Jun’s father, realize the faults in their ways or not.

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Dear X” and “Positively Yours.”

Looking forward to: “Shining,” “Four Hands,” “Boyfriend on Demand,” and “The Practical Guide to Love.”