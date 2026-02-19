Yoon Jong Hoon, Uhm Hyun Kyung, And More Confirmed For New Daily Drama

Yoon Jong Hoon, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Jung Yoon, and Yoon Da Young will be starring in KBS1’s new daily drama “Our Happy Good Day” (literal title)!

“Our Happy Good Day” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Yoon Jong Hoon will play Go Gyeol, an architect armed with every advantage imaginable. However, beneath his cynical gaze, sharp remarks, and free-spirited attitude lies a hidden story he cannot easily share.

Uhm Hyun Kyung takes on the role of Jo Eun Ae, a startup developer determined to create a humane, AI-driven world. Though constantly overlooked and criticized at home, she lives with unwavering optimism and a bright, resilient spirit. However, an unexpected incident threatens to derail her life entirely.

Meanwhile, Jung Yoon will portray Go Min Ho, Go Gyeol’s older brother and the head of the Strategic Planning Division at Kangsu Group. Known for his handsome looks and exceptional fashion sense, he is also a devoted romantic who has eyes only for Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young).

Yoon Da Young plays Seo Seung Ri, a flawless career woman and manager in Kangsu Group’s Strategic Planning Division. With striking beauty, sharp intelligence, and impeccable work performance, she achieved rapid promotions. However, she secretly possesses an unexpectedly endearing charm as a master of “wildly enthusiastic dancing.”

The drama also boasts a strong lineup of veteran actors who will further enrich the story, including Kim Hye Ok, Sunwoo Jae Duk, Yoon Da Hoon, Moon Hee Kyung, Lee Sang Sook, Jung Ho Bin, Lee Ho Jae, and Jung Young Sook.

“Our Happy Good Day” is scheduled to premiere in March as the follow-up to “Marie and Her Three Daddies.”

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hoon in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection” below:

Source (1) (2)