Kim Hye Yoon’s New Human Life Begins With Tough Part-Time Jobs In “No Tail To Tell”

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” has shared a glimpse of Kim Hye Yoon’s hectic daily life as she tries to make a living through part-time jobs!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol’s romance officially began. Declaring, “Since I’ve already become human, I figured I might as well try dating you,” Eun Ho unilaterally launched their relationship, leaving Si Yeol with little say in the matter. The two then went on a cliché, textbook-style date like an ordinary couple, and when Eun Ho admitted she didn’t feel her heart race even while holding hands, Si Yeol surprised her with a sudden kiss, conveying his feelings.

As their mutual romance begins in earnest, the newly released photos capture Eun Ho struggling to face the harsh realities of the human world. Having lost both her supernatural powers and wealth as a gumiho, Eun Ho finds herself in dire circumstances. Meanwhile, Kang Si Yeol’s fate had also been swapped with Hyun Woo Seok (Jang Dong Joo), leaving him financially strained as well. Determined to escape their penniless situation, Eun Ho decides to enter the workforce. Holding a pen and studying job listings with intense focus, she radiates unexpected determination and confidence.

Thanks to her efforts, Eun Ho manages to land a job and heads to her first day of work at a neighborhood supermarket. Her first task as a rookie part-timer is to wear a mascot costume and hand out flyers. Bumped aside by indifferent passersby, her flushed and frustrated expression seems almost visible beneath the costume. Before long, she is reassigned to the sampling booth and later the checkout counter, hinting at a day that is both laughable and bittersweet.

The production team shared, “In Episode 9, Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol will officially begin their romance. As repeated misfortunes and malicious obstacles threaten to stand in their way, please look forward to seeing whether their happiness can truly last.”

The next episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)