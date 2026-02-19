Nam Ji Hyun And Moon Sang Min Share Their Favorite Scenes And Most Memorable Lines From “To My Beloved Thief”

Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min have shared their favorite scenes and lines from “To My Beloved Thief”!

“To My Beloved Thief” is a period fantasy drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

As the drama races toward its finale, Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min personally selected the scenes and dialogue they loved the most.

Spoilers

Nam Ji Hyun chose the scene where Yi Yeol comes to see Hong Eun Jo after she has a major argument with Lim Jae Yi (Hong Min Ki). She explained, “It’s the moment when Eun Jo realizes that he is truly someone precious to her and someone she cannot give up, which makes her resolve to push him away instead. I like this scene because it clearly shows Eun Jo’s conflicting emotions.” She added, “I think it beautifully captures the simultaneous attraction and fear you feel when you meet someone who you know will have a profound impact on your life.”

Moon Sang Min selected his favorite line from the ending scene of Episode 2:

“That’s right—you, flower shoes, flower rain. I’ve caught you, a single blooming flower.”

He explained, “It’s the moment when Yi Yeol openly expresses his feelings for Hong Eun Jo without hiding them. I believe it’s the first scene and line that truly contain Yi Yeol’s sincere emotions. Even though it’s a short line, it’s filled with his feelings, which makes it especially memorable.”

He continued, “Another unforgettable set of scenes for me is the nighttime moments shared with Eun Jo. During filming, there were nights when the moon looked incredibly clear and bright whenever I looked up at the sky. Those landscapes naturally overlapped with the emotions of the scenes we filmed together, and I still can’t forget them. Those moments deepened Yi Yeol’s emotions as a character and remain happy memories for me.”

The next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” will air on February 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

