BLACKPINK's Rosé And HUNTR/X Take No. 1 And No. 2 On IFPI's Global Single Chart For 2025

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and “KPop Demon Hunters” girl group HUNTR/X topped the IFPI’s year-end Global Single Chart for 2025!

On February 19 local time, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI)—a non-profit organization that represents the music recording industry worldwide—revealed its annual ranking of last year’s best-selling singles.

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” was crowned the IFPI’s “Official Biggest-Selling Global Single of the Year 2025” in “one of the most competitive years in the chart’s history.”

Notably, Rosé is the first K-pop artist ever to take No. 1 on the IFPI’s year-end Global Single Chart.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) came in at No. 2—with the IFPI noting that it delivered “a standout performance for a single released mid-year.”

Another hit song from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol,” also made the year-end chart at No. 13.

Check out the top 20 of the IFPI’s Global Album Chart 2025 below!

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.” HUNTR/X – “Golden” Alex Warren – “Ordinary” Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” Kendrick Lamar, SZA – “luther” Gracie Abrams – “That’s So True” Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” Lola Young – “Messy” Bad Bunny – “DtMF” Saja Boys – “Soda Pop” Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” Chappell Roan – “Pink Pony Club” sombr – “back to friends” The Weeknd – “Timeless” Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” Ravyn Lenae – “Love Me Not”

Congratulations to Rosé and the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!