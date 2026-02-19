BLACKPINK's Rosé And HUNTR/X Take No. 1 And No. 2 On IFPI's Global Single Chart For 2025

Music
Feb 19, 2026
by E Cha

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and “KPop Demon Hunters” girl group HUNTR/X topped the IFPI’s year-end Global Single Chart for 2025!

On February 19 local time, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI)—a non-profit organization that represents the music recording industry worldwide—revealed its annual ranking of last year’s best-selling singles.

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” was crowned the IFPI’s “Official Biggest-Selling Global Single of the Year 2025” in “one of the most competitive years in the chart’s history.”

Notably, Rosé is the first K-pop artist ever to take No. 1 on the IFPI’s year-end Global Single Chart.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) came in at No. 2—with the IFPI noting that it delivered “a standout performance for a single released mid-year.”

Another hit song from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol,” also made the year-end chart at No. 13.

Check out the top 20 of the IFPI’s Global Album Chart 2025 below!

  1. Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
  2. HUNTR/X – “Golden”
  3. Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
  4. Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
  5. Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
  6. Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
  7. Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
  8. Kendrick Lamar, SZA – “luther”
  9. Gracie Abrams – “That’s So True”
  10. Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  11. Lola Young – “Messy”
  12. Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
  13. Saja Boys – “Soda Pop”
  14. Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
  15. Chappell Roan – “Pink Pony Club”
  16. sombr – “back to friends”
  17. The Weeknd – “Timeless”
  18. Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
  19. Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
  20. Ravyn Lenae – “Love Me Not”

Congratulations to Rosé and the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

BLACKPINK
Bruno Mars
HUNTR/X
KPop Demon Hunters
Saja Boys

