'Our Universe' Heads Into 2nd Half On Ratings Rise

tvN’s “Our Universe” enjoyed a slight increase in viewership ahead of its second half!

On February 19, the new romantic comedy starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham wrapped up the first half of its run on a modest rise in ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of “Our Universe” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

