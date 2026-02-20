Kim Se Jeong Reported To Be Leaving Jellyfish + Agency Comments

After 10 years, Kim Se Jeong may be parting ways with her longtime agency Jellyfish Entertainment.

On February 20, JTBC reported that Kim Se Jeong had recently begun discussions to renew her contract with Jellyfish Entertainment ahead of its upcoming expiration. However, she has also reportedly been meeting with other agencies and is said to be deeply considering a variety of options.

Jellyfish Entertainment responded by stating simply, “We are currently in the midst of contract renewal discussions, but nothing has yet been finalized.” The agency added that they will continue to carry out management duties for Kim Se Jeong until the end of her contract period.

Kim Se Jeong, who first entered the spotlight as a Jellyfish Entertainment trainee on the Mnet audition show “Produce 101” in 2016, made her debut as a member of the project group I.O.I that same year. She later went on to debut as a member of the girl group gugudan before eventually pursuing a solo career and has, in recent years, been focusing more on acting.

Watch Kim Se Jeong in her latest drama “Moon River” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)