ZEROBASEONE And ALPHA DRIVE ONE's Agency To Take Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

WAKEONE, the agency of ZEROBASEONE and ALPHA DRIVE ONE, has warned strong legal action against malicious posts.

On February 20, WAKEONE released an official statement announcing that they are currently pursuing legal procedures regarding acts that infringe upon the personal rights and reputations of their artists.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is WAKEONE.

First, we would like to bow our heads and express our deep gratitude to all fans who continue to send unwavering support and affection to our artists.

With a heavy heart, we have been monitoring the situation in which indiscriminate malicious slander and the spread of false, unfounded rumors about our artists have been taking place across domestic and international online communities and social media.

Our artists are currently doing their utmost every moment in pursuit of new growth. However, as personal attacks, including those against their appearance, along with insults, defamation, and baseless falsehoods continue to spread, deep wounds are being left not only on the artists themselves but also on the hearts of fans who cherish them.

We are fully aware that protecting our artists’ (ZEROBASEONE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE) personal rights and reputations is our foremost responsibility as their agency. Accordingly, we would like to inform you that we have appointed Shin & Kim LLC and are currently proceeding with legal action against acts that infringe upon those rights.

Sharing unverified information or speculative content to make speculations about or criticize specific individuals can cause serious harm to someone. In particular, we earnestly ask that you refrain from crossing the line with actions such as groundless slander, personal attacks, and the exposure of personal information.

WAKEONE will continue to respond consistently and responsibly to protect our artists’ rights and interests.

Thank you.