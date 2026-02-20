Watch: Ju Ji Hoon And Ha Ji Won Enter A Dangerous Marriage In Teaser For New Drama 'Climax'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” has unveiled a suspenseful new teaser!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob, who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

The new teaser begins with Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon) asking, “Is there a stronger bond than when two people’s needs align?” A-list actress Chu Sang Ah asks him, “Is this a threat?” and he responds, “It’s a proposal.”

Although their marriage is a dangerous alliance born of ambition rather than love, there is still passion and physical intimacy between the couple—but unfortunately, little trust. Bang Tae Seob grows increasingly suspicious of Chu Sang Ah, telling someone, “My wife is hiding something.” Meanwhile, someone else is heard asking, “How much do you trust Bang Tae Seob?”

Chu Sang Ah openly questions her husband’s motives, accusing him of “just trying to use my fame for your grand ambitions.” The teaser then ends with Bang Tae Seob declaring, “My goal is stand at the top of South Korea.”

Check out the full teaser below!

“Climax” will premiere on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ju Ji Hoon in “Love Your Enemy” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Ha Ji Won in “Curtain Call” below:

Watch Now