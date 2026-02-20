Watch: Ha Jung Woo Takes On A Dangerous Operation To Protect His Family And Building In 'Mad Concrete Dreams' Teaser

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The newly released teaser video opens with Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), an “all-in” building owner who has taken out loans by “pulling in everything, down to his very soul,” desperately pleading, “Please, just let me pay off the debt on my building.” It hints that an ominous, unusual crisis is closing in around his property.

When he is desperate, his best friend Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) proposes, “How long are you going to live being looked down on? I’ll get you in,” delivering a loaded, meaningful line that suggests he has an ulterior motive. In need of money, Ki Soo Jong even takes out a credit loan in his wife Kim Seon’s (Im Soo Jung) name, which leads to conflict with the furious Kim Seon.

Growing increasingly anxious as he checks the balance of his overdrawn account, Ki Soo Jong steels himself and resolutely tells himself, “Get a grip. You can do this,” before launching an operation to protect his building. Then, a staged kidnapping that Ki Soo Jong becomes involved in serves as the spark, foreshadowing unpredictable events and heightening curiosity.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

