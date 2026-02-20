Cho Han Gyul Unexpectedly Visits Park Shin Hye's Parents' Restaurant In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Get ready to see a new side of Cho Han Gyul on the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

Previously on “Undercover Miss Hong,” a major rift formed between the roommates of Room 301. After Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su)’s true identity was revealed, both Hong Geum Bo and Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung) expressed wariness and resentment towards her. However, Kang No Ra still lent them a helping hand as they carried out their secret operation, leaving the future of their precarious relationship up in the air.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, all three women visit the chicken restaurant run by Hong Geum Bo’s parents. Hong Geum Bo’s mom and dad (played by Lee Soo Mi and Kim Young Woong) give their guests a warm welcome, and Kang No Ra, who had been on awkward terms with her roommates, sits down with them for a meal.

Notably, both Hong Geum Bo and Go Bok Hee wear warm smiles, suggesting a family-like atmosphere that contrasts sharply with the chill that had threatened their friendship.

However, things change significantly due to the arrival of an unexpected guest: Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul).

With his usual carefree, playful demeanor nowhere to be found, Albert Oh wears a serious expression as he speaks to Hong Geum Bo—revealing a new side of himself that he hasn’t shown before.

To find out what Albert Oh has to say to Hong Geum Bo, catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on February 21 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Cho Han Gyul in “Love Mate” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Shin Hye’s film “My Annoying Brother” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)