Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Go On A Sweet Morning Date In 'No Tail To Tell'

Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon’s ordinary human romance is just getting started on “No Tail to Tell”!

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

Spoilers

Previously on “No Tail to Tell,” Eun Ho unilaterally announced that she needed to date Kang Si Yeol, marking the start of an unusual and ambiguous relationship between the two of them. At the end of their first date, Eun Ho declared that she planned to erase his memories if they returned to their original lives, leading Kang Si Yeol to respond by kissing her.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the relationship between the two humans begins in earnest. While taking a walk in the morning, the couple holds hands and gazes at one another with happy, loving smiles.

Worried that Eun Ho might catch a cold from the chill in the morning air, Kang Si Yeol carefully adjusts her hat—an affectionate gesture that startles the inexperienced Eun Ho by making her heart skip a beat.

The “No Tail to Tell” production team remarked, “Just as Eun Ho had hoped, they will begin a very ordinary, typical romance. Please keep an eye on what sorts of crises and trials await these two characters, who are so happy that they aren’t even fazed by their overturned fates, and how they will overcome them.”

They went on to tease, “An even more unpredictable plot will unfold in the second half of the story.”

The next episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on February 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lomon’s drama “Branding in Seongsu” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)