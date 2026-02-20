Go Ah Sung, Byun Yo Han, And Moon Sang Min’s New Film “Pavane” Reveals Key Reasons To Tune In

Netflix’s new film “Pavane” has unveiled key points to watch ahead of its release today!

Based on the best-selling novel “Pavane for a Dead Princess,” “Pavane” tells the story of three young adults struggling to love themselves. As these emotionally closed-off individuals find solace in each other’s company and slowly become a ray of light for one another, they ultimately learn to face life and love again.

Here are three key highlights of the film!

1. The quiet yet heartfelt comfort and relatability conveyed through the trio’s coming-of-age journey

Mi Jung (Go Ah Sung), Yo Han (Byun Yo Han), and Gyeong Rok (Moon Sang Min)—each carrying emotional wounds that prevent them from loving even themselves—the film paints a poignant portrait of youth navigating a harsh reality. As the three naturally grow closer and slowly rediscover light in their lives together, the story promises a tender depiction of youth and healing.

Director Lee Jong Pil shared, “I hoped the film would hold the feelings people have about love and youth,” adding that “Pavane” delivers a story that is both sweet and bittersweet, offering empathy and gentle consolation to young people forced to give up dreams and love in the face of reality.

2. Chemistry between Go Ah Sung, Byun Yo Han, and Moon Sang Min

Go Ah Sung, known for her stable and delicate acting, plays Mi Jung, a woman who hides herself from others’ gaze. After meeting Gyeong Rok, the first person to treat her without prejudice, Mi Jung gradually begins to change.

Byun Yo Han takes on the role of Yo Han, a free-spirited and unpredictable character—at times lighthearted yet serious, warm yet distant—whose layered personality comes alive through the actor’s signature depth.

Moon Sang Min plays Gyeong Rok, a young man who gave up his dream of becoming a temporary dancer and now faces harsh reality. Drawn to Mi Jung after their chance encounter, Gyeong Rok begins moving toward his stalled dreams and future once again, portraying the clumsy yet sincere emotions of youth.

3. Director Lee Jong Pil’s delicate direction

Previously known for capturing the struggles and hopes of youth in films such as “Samjin Company English Class” and “Escape,” the director has shared that he had long dreamed of creating a romance film since his teenage years.

Unlike the original novel, which unfolds in a first-person perspective, the film reconstructs the story through the viewpoints of Mi Jung, Yo Han, and Gyeong Rok, presenting a more layered portrayal of love, friendship, and growth. A diverse soundtrack spanning classical, rock, jazz, and Korean pop—along with visual motifs of light such as auroras, sunsets, and rainbows—enhances the film’s distinctive melodramatic atmosphere.

“Pavane” will be released on Netflix on February 20 at 5 p.m. KST.

