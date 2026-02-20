ATEEZ Takes 5th Win For 'Adrenaline' On 'Music Bank'

ATEEZ has taken their fifth win for “Adrenaline”!

KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on February 20, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.

ATEEZ took the win with a total of 10,307 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from February 9 to 15.

IVE‘s “BANG BANG” came in second place with a score of 4,198, while HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseob‘s “Fade Away” ranked third with a score of 4,038.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

