ATEEZ Takes 5th Win For "Adrenaline" On "Music Bank"
ATEEZ has taken their fifth win for “Adrenaline”!
KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on February 20, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.
ATEEZ took the win with a total of 10,307 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from February 9 to 15.
IVE‘s “BANG BANG” came in second place with a score of 4,198, while HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseob‘s “Fade Away” ranked third with a score of 4,038.
Congratulations to ATEEZ!
Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:
Source (1)