Lee Jong Won Faces Suffocating Horror While Searching For Missing Colleague Kim Hye Yoon In New Film “Whispering Water”

The upcoming horror film “Whispering Water” has released its first stills of Lee Jong Won!

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

Taking on his first leading role in a commercial film—and his first venture into the horror genre—Lee Jong Won stars as Ki Tae, Su In’s (Kim Hye Yoon) colleague who becomes entangled in the mysterious events surrounding Salmokji.

The film follows a seven-member production crew who travel to Salmokji after an unidentified figure—one they never filmed—appears in previously captured road-view footage. As they investigate, a hidden presence lurking beneath the reservoir’s dark, deep waters begins to emerge, unleashing terrifying consequences.

Ki Tae, a producer at a road-view company, heads to Salmokji in search of his missing colleague Su In, only to find himself drawn into a suffocating horror that traps him like a swamp.

The newly released stills capture his growing unease, from standing tense in a dim office while gripping his phone to the shocking moment he arrives at Salmokji and is overwhelmed by what he encounters.

Lee Jong Won shared, “Ki Tae is someone with a strong sense of responsibility and a deep desire to protect others. He’s the type who acts before he speaks—a character who moves forward without looking back,” adding, “I was excited to see what kind of story and fear could be created when I naturally immersed myself in the script.”

“Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8.

