KATSEYE's Manon To Take Temporary Hiatus From Group Activities

KATSEYE’s Manon will be temporarily halting all group activities in order to focus on her health.

On February 20 local time, HYBE x Geffen announced that Manon would be “taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.”

The official announcement went on, “The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.”

HYBE x Geffen’s full statement is as follows: