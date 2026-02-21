BLACKPINK Becomes 1st Artist In YouTube History To Surpass 100 Million Subscribers

BLACKPINK has achieved a historic first on YouTube!

On February 20 local time, YouTube officially announced that BLACKPINK had become the first artist in YouTube history to hit 100 million subscribers on their official artist channel.

In celebration of this exciting milestone, YouTube presented BLACKPINK with a custom Red Diamond Creator Award.

BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel currently boasts nine videos in the “1 Billion Views Club,” including their music videos for “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST,” “How You Like That,” and “Pink Venom.” Other videos on the channel to have surpassed 1 billion views each include the group’s “How You Like That” dance performance video, as well as Lisa’s performance video for “MONEY” and Jennie’s music video for “SOLO.”

Over the past 12 months alone, BLACKPINK has earned an incredible total of 3.3 billion views across YouTube.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their historic achievement!

