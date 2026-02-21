TWICE's 'Dance The Night Away' Becomes Their 12th Group MV To Hit 400 Million Views

TWICE has hit the 400 million mark with yet another music video!

On February 21 at around 8 a.m. KST, TWICE’s music video for their 2018 summer hit “Dance The Night Away” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it their 12th music video to do so following “TT,” “LIKEY,” “What Is Love?“, “Cheer Up,” “FANCY,” “Like OOH-AHH,” “Heart Shaker,” “Feel Special,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” “The Feels,” and “YES or YES.”

TWICE originally released the music video for “Dance The Night Away” on July 9, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song approximately seven years, seven months, and 11 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to TWICE!

Watch the summery music video for “Dance The Night Away” again below: