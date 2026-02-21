Oh Yeon Seo Frets Over An Injured Choi Jin Hyuk At The Hospital In 'Positively Yours'

Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo can’t hide how smitten they are on “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

Previously on “Positively Yours,” the tension between Du Jun and his sister-in-law Jung Eum (Baek Eun Hye) grew as they engaged in a fierce war of nerves. Towards the end of the latest episode, Jung Eum objected to the contest results and exposed Du Jun’s relationship with Hui Won. However, that wasn’t the only shock in store: the episode ended with Du Jun throwing himself in harm’s way in order to protect Hui Won from a falling light.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, a worried Hui Won tenderly dotes on an injured Du Jun in the hospital room. One photo shows Hui Won’s eyes brimming with tears, revealing just how concerned she is about Du Jun, while another captures her lovingly wiping a grain of rice off his lip.

Meanwhile, Du Jun’s eyes are practically dripping with love and affection as he gazes adoringly at Hui Won. After she falls asleep on the sofa, Du Jun takes her hand in a comforting gesture, as if silently reassuring her and telling her not to worry.

To find out whether Du Jun will be able to protect Hui Won and his position at Taehan Liquor in his fight with Jung Eum, catch the next episode of “Positively Yours” on February 21 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

