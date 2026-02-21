WJSN To Return With 10th Anniversary Single 'Bloom Hour'

WJSN will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut with a new single!

On February 21, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that WJSN would be releasing a special fan song called “Bloom hour” on the upcoming 10th anniversary of their debut.

The title of “Bloom hour” refers to the beautiful moment when time spent together blossoms, giving fans a chance to look back at WJSN’s journey up until now.

“Bloom hour” will be released online on February 25 at 6 p.m. KST. Check out the new teaser image for the song below!

Watch Bona (Kim Ji Yeon) in “The Haunted Palace” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Exy (Chu So Jung)’s drama “Heo’s Diner” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)