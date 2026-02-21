Park Shin Hye, Cho Han Gyul, And Jang Do Ha Reunite In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Even after their disbandment, the risk management team’s strong bond lives on in “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Hong Geum Bo meets up with Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul) and Lee Yong Gi (Jang Do Ha) despite no longer belonging to the same team. After the risk management team is broken up by the company, the three employees are forced to work separately. However, their heartwarming friendship continues as they gather from time to time to catch up and lament their current situation.

Meanwhile, another set of stills shows Hong Geum Bo and Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung) leaving work together when they happen to encounter someone who stops them in their tracks.

Later, during their meal, Hong Geum Bo is visibly shocked by some unexpected news.

To find out what moves Hong Geum Bo will make next, tune in to the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on February 21 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

