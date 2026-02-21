'The King's Warden' Surpasses 5 Million Moviegoers After Topping Box Office For 9 Days Straight

“The King’s Warden” shows no signs of slowing down at the box office!

On February 21, the Korean Film Council announced that “The King’s Warden” had officially surpassed 5 million moviegoers after taking No. 1 at the box office for nine days in a row.

“The King’s Warden” hit the 5 million mark on the 18th day of its release—two days faster than “The King and the Clown,” the first historical film ever to surpass 10 million moviegoers at the Korean box office.

The movie’s pace is currently on par with “Masquerade” (also known as “Gwanghae: The Man Who Became King”), which eventually drew over 12 million moviegoers during its run.

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon. After ascending the throne at age 12, Danjong was ultimately dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Set in 1457, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future, and the unexpected bond he forms with the young dethroned king.

Congratulations to the movie’s cast and crew!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Yoo Hae Jin’s film “Big Deal” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)